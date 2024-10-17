Iraq faces acid rain threat as air pollution reaches alarming levels

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismological Monitoring warned of “acid rain” in Iraq, attributing the reason to recent air pollution.

In a report received by Shafaq News, the authority stated that it warns of “the repercussions of acid rain at the beginning of the rainy season, as a result of high rates of environmental pollution in Iraq, particularly in the capital Baghdad.”

“The capital, its surroundings, and some other cities are exposed to acid rain due to the high levels of pollution recorded in recent days, with concentrations reaching dangerous levels that exceed 200 units in the Air Quality Index (AQI),” it said.

The Commission warned of the repercussions of the high concentrations of chemical compounds resulting from industrial activities in the sky of Baghdad, the burning of fossil fuels, waste, and heavy transportation. “These pollutants pose a serious impact that threatens the environment and humans with the onset of the rainy season. When rainwater interacts with these compounds, it can form acid rain, which has potentially devastating effects on the environment.”

The capital Baghdad and some other provinces have recently witnessed a noticeable rise in air pollution rates, which has recently increased and raised concerns among citizens. Specialists have warned of the dangers of environmental pollution on human health, especially the respiratory system.

The Green Iraq observatory warned that Baghdad's air, particularly in recent days, has been loaded with hazardous materials threatening the health of children and the elderly. It noted that Baghdad has recorded, for the first time, an air pollution rate of 515%.

In a move reflecting the government’s efforts in addressing the matter, Prime Minister Al-Sudani issued directives last Saturday to form a specialized ministerial committee to tackle the air pollution problem in Baghdad. The committee has been instructed to submit its recommendations within two days.

In a previous interview with Shafaq News, Bassem Al-Gharabi, a member of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee, noted an increase in cancer rates and respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, attributing this rise to the high levels of pollutants in the water and air.

According to IQAir's Live most polluted major city ranking, Baghdad ranks 4th worldwide and first in the Arab world, followed by Manama, Doha, Kuwait City, and Cairo.