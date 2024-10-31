Baghdad Command closes illegal smelting sites, Arrests three for waste burning

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Baghdad Operations Command announced the removal of several metal smelting sites and the arrest of three individuals involved in unauthorized waste burning at a landfill.

In a statement, Baghdad Operations Command reported that its security units, in cooperation with security teams “had managed to close down multiple metal smelting facilities.” They also removed “waste emitting foul odors and hazardous gases that contribute to environmental pollution.”

The statement further confirmed the arrest of three offenders for burning waste at the landfill, targeting areas in Al-Bawiya, Dijla, and Al-Dhahab Al-Abyad village in Abu Ghraib, in both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts of Baghdad.