Shafaq News

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday and are on ‌track to snap a three-week losing streak as ongoing attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure heightened concerns over oil supply from the conflict-hit Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $96.61 a barrel by 0450 ​GMT, after gaining nearly $2 on Thursday to settle at their highest since November 6.

US West ​Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $85.78 a barrel, up $2.10, or 2.5%, from their close ⁠on Wednesday. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in ​the US.

"We think Brent can still push above USD100/bbl without another major escalation in the Middle East, ​but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply," ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a note.

Prices slipped in previous weeks on relief that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action on ​Iran after the midterm elections. However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the Hormuz strait, disrupting ​oil exports, while Yemeni Houthis have struck Saudi infrastructure.

"Recovering Gulf exports and easing geopolitical risk support lower oil prices ‌in ⁠2027. However, depleted inventories, persistent shipping risks and slow refinery repairs leave the market exposed," OCBC analyst Sim Moh Siong said in a note.

Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker and wounding several others, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry ​said in a statement.

The ​strike was the Houthis' ⁠latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest refinery and a major crude export hub, ​and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan, amid escalating hostilities ​between the ⁠two sides.

Given the disruption from the Iran war, OPEC+ is likely to maintain its oil output targets for at least the first quarter of 2027 at a meeting on Sunday, two sources said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has intensified drone ⁠attacks ​on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, with ​the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

Separately, fires disrupted activity at Thailand's Bangchak refinery and ​Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Thursday.

(REUTERS)

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