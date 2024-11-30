Basra crude records weekly losses amid fluctuating global oil prices

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices experienced weekly losses, impacted by global market fluctuations, which also saw declines in both weekly and monthly prices.

Basra Heavy crude closed Friday's session up 78 cents at $68.50 per barrel, but posted weekly losses of $1.29, or 1.14%.

Meanwhile, Basra Medium crude closed up 78 cents at $71.65 per barrel, but recorded weekly losses of $1.21, or 1.9%.

Brent crude fell 34 cents, or 0.46%, to settle at $72.94 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 72 cents, or 1.05%, to settle at $68, from the last close before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.