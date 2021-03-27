Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops

Shafaq News / Basra Light crude oil prices closed higher, while the Heavy crude declined, At dawn today, Saturday.

Basra light oil exports to Asia rose to $65.38 a barrel by $ 3.12, or 5.01%, compared to last Thursday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $ 60.39 a barrel, a drop of 0.89%.

Basrah Light oil scored the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils. The Saudi Arabian Light scored $62.63 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $62.53 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $62.31 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $63.00, and Angola's Girrasol at $63.52.

International crude prices rose yesterday, with Brent crude closing at $64.38 and US West Texas crude at $60.73.