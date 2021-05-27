Report

Basra crude: the light drops, and the heavy inches up 

Date: 2021-05-27T09:12:25+0000
Shafaq News / Basra heavy crude oil prices edged up, while the Light crude declined, At dawn today, Thursday. 

 Basra light oil exports to Asia decreased to $68.79 a barrel by $0.29, or 0.2%, compared to yesterday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $65.53 a barrel, up by 0.11%.

 The Saudi Arabian Light scored $68.51 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $68.35 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $68.51 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $67.67, and Angola's Girrasol at $68.48

International crude prices decreased yesterday, with Brent crude closing at $68.30 and US West Texas crude at $65.79.

