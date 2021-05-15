Report

Basra Light Crude prices drop to 68.09 dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-15T06:08:08+0000
Basra Light Crude prices drop to 68.09 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices dropped today, Saturday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 68.09 dollars; in time the heavy crude amounted to 62.51 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 66.24 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 65.82 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 67.06 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 67.38 dollars.

Global oil prices dropped today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 68.83 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 65.51 dollars.

