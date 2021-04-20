Basra crudes slip amid an international surge

Shafaq News / Basra light and heavy crude oil prices declined today, Tuesday.

Basra light oil exports to Asia dropped to $66.48 a barrel by $0.05, or 0.07%, compared to last Thursday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $ 63.95 a barrel, a rise of 0.87%.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $66.17 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $65.48 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $65.49 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $65.17, and Angola's Girrasol at $65.78.

International crude prices notched up, with Brent crude closing at $67.73 and US West Texas crude at $64.14.