Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-12T07:22:34+0000
Shafaq News / Basra Light crude oil prices edged up, while the heavy crude declined, At dawn today, Wednesday.

Basra light oil exports to Asia rose to $68.17 a barrel by $0.41, or 0.61%, compared to yesterday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $ 63.40 a barrel, down by 1.80%.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $67.17 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $66.29 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $66.74 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $67.07, and Angola's Girrasol at $67.77.

International crude prices decreased yesterday, with Brent crude closing at $68.60 and US West Texas crude at $63.35.

