Shafaq News

New vehicle sales in Iraq fell 31.1% year-on-year to 95,451 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, according to Focus2Move, a firm that tracks global automotive markets.

Kia remained the market leader despite a 27% drop in sales, followed by Toyota, MG, Jetour and Nissan. Sales fell 28.4%, 33.7% and 27.4% for Toyota, MG and Nissan respectively; Jetour was the only brand in the top five to avoid a decline.

Soueast posted the strongest growth among the top 20 brands, with sales up 305.6%. Great Wall and Ford slipped 0.5% and 4.7%, respectively, while Hyundai, Chevrolet and Chery suffered some of the steepest falls, at 61.4%, 65% and 68.7%.

Sales of Battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles fell even more sharply, by 61.8%, cutting their share of the market to 2.2% from 4% a year earlier. Toyota led the segment despite a 79.7% drop, while BYD and Denza ranked second and third, with no comparable sales figures from the previous year. Among brands with comparable figures, Tank was the only one to grow, with sales up 93.8%.

Car sales in Iraq rose steadily from 87,101 in 2021 to 168,069 in 2024, before slipping 0.7% to 166,833 in 2025.