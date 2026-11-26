Shafaq News

Bournemouth came from behind with 10 men to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in Spain on Thursday, and maintain its perfect Europa League record with 15 points from five matches.

Iago Aspas put Celta ahead in the 19th minute, and Bournemouth defender Bafode Diakite was sent off shortly afterward. Alvaro Rodriguez equalized in the first minute of the second half before substitute Rayan scored the winner in the 78th.

AC Milan recovered from 2-0 down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in Piraeus. Christian Pulisic’s 71st-minute volley put Milan ahead for the first time, and Diego Moreira added the fourth in stoppage time. Juventus beat Omonia Nicosia 4-1 in Turin, while Benfica lost 4-0 at Viktoria Plzen after conceding three times in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

Crystal Palace beat Real Sociedad 2-1, Celtic won by the same score at Torreense, and Sunderland drew 1-1 at home to Jagiellonia Bialystok. AZ Alkmaar produced another comeback in Prague, scoring four times after trailing Sparta Prague 2-0 at halftime to win 4-2.

Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, while Amine Gouiri’s 28th-minute penalty gave Marseille a 1-0 home win over Levski Sofia. Late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu earned Besiktas a 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Hoffenheim beat Sturm Graz 3-1, NEC Nijmegen defeated Rennes by the same score, and Anderlecht won 3-1 at OFI Crete. Salzburg beat Ararat-Armenia 2-0, and Union Saint-Gilloise drew 2-2 with Lech Poznan. Lyon and Lillestrom played out a goalless draw, as did Ferencvaros and Celje.