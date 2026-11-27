Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally approved the Mecca joint defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Turkiye's Official Gazette announced on Friday, completing the country's ratification after parliament passed the pact earlier this month.

The three countries signed the agreement in Mecca in August. Under it, an attack on any member is considered an attack on all.

Parliament's approval on Nov. 5 cleared the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh, which is facing attacks by Yemen's Houthis. A lawmaker from Turkiye's ruling party told Reuters last month that the government would also submit a motion to parliament authorizing the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Turkiye has NATO's second-largest military, and Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority country with nuclear weapons. Officials from the three countries are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday, Reuters reported, citing two Pakistani sources.