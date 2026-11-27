Shafaq News- Berlin

German police arrested two Iraqi nationals in Heidelberg and Cologne on suspicion of belonging to a pro-Iranian terrorist organization that allegedly planned bomb attacks on synagogues, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said.

According to prosecutors, one of the suspects, identified only as Mostafa Al-R., is acquainted with Mohammad Al-Saadi, a key figure in Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah (HAYI), a group blamed for a series of attacks on US, Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe since the Iran war broke out early this year.

Al-Saadi, Mostafa Al-R. and others allegedly founded a separate organization in late 2025 to plan further attacks in Germany and Europe, and the second suspect, Ameer J., was among its members. The group allegedly raised funds and recruited people to carry out bombings, and in late March, unidentified people acting on its behalf traveled to synagogues in Cologne and another European city, presumably carrying explosives, though the attacks were never carried out.

US authorities arrested Al-Saadi in May, accusing him of coordinating at least 18 attacks in Europe and two in Canada on behalf of Kataib Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Britain designated HAYI under its national security legislation in July.