Germany to extend military presence in Iraq, contemplates addition of 500 troops

Shafaq News/ The German government will extend the deployment of its armed forces in Iraq as it evaluates reinforcements of up to 500 soldiers, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the official German agency, "DPA", this strategic move is aligned with Germany's commitment to foster stability in the region and contribute to the counter-terrorism efforts spearheaded by NATO.

Spokesperson Steffen Heibstrecht made those remarks in a statement to reporters following a cabinet meeting earlier today.

Emphasizing the "advisory" role of the German forces in Iraq, the spokesperson said that the reinforcements might include fuel and supplies for the AWACS aircraft participating in the NATO's reconnaissance missions.

Heibstrecht revealed that the authorization is poised for parliamentary scrutiny and discussion, embarking on a legal trajectory towards a seamless ratification as the German forces' mandate in Iraq is scheduled to cease on October 31.