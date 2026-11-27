Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran has arrested and handed over to Iraq the main suspect in the killing of police Maj. Hussein Al-Jabri (Abu Risha), the Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Al-Jabri, an officer in Basra's anti-crime directorate, was shot dead by gunmen outside his home in the city's New Al-Asmaei neighborhood on May 31. Two suspects were arrested the next day at the Shalamcheh border crossing as they tried to flee to Iran, and a Basra court sentenced one man to death over the killing in August.

The main suspect, identified by Iraqi media as Samir Al-Hamdani, is also wanted in drug trafficking and currency counterfeiting cases.