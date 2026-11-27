Shafaq News- Moscow

Iraq, Iran, and the Arab Gulf states are ready to discuss Russia’s updated proposal for collective security in the Gulf, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said on Friday.

According to Russian media, Borisenko stated that Moscow presented the proposal to the Gulf countries in late May, outlining a framework in which neighboring states would take primary responsibility for their own security while respecting one another’s interests.

The proposal, which Russia’s Foreign Ministry published on June 2, also calls for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and gives priority to the safety of ships and their crews.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously voiced support for a collective security mechanism in the Gulf.

Read more: Regional Hormuz talks postponed in Oman