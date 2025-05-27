Iraq-Iran discussions in Moscow: Security pact, PKK disarmament

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian met in Moscow to review a bilateral security pact and discuss PKK disarmament, at the sidelines of the 13th International Security Officials Meeting.

The discussions focused on the 2023 Iraq-Iran security pact, aimed at enhancing cross-border coordination. Officials reviewed its implementation and addressed the potential consequences of the PKK’s dissolution for border stability and regional dynamics.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has long operated from northern Iraq, straining relations with Ankara.

Talks also covered the situation in Syria, with both countries agreeing on the importance of safeguarding Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.