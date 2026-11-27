Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Asian Football Confederation selected Iraqi international referee Akram Mahdi Saleh for Friday’s Beach Soccer Asian Cup semifinal between Japan and Oman in Phang Nga, Thailand.

Saleh has officiated several matches at the tournament, most recently the November 25 quarterfinal between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

He also officiated four beach soccer matches at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, in April, including the semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Iraqi Football Association said.

In September, the AFC selected referee Zaid Thamer and assistant referees Amir Dawood and Haider Abdul Hussein as Iraq’s three officials for the 2027 men’s Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.