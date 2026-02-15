Health Ministry employees among four suicide cases in Najaf and Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Najaf/ Dhi Qar

Four suicide cases were recorded on Sunday in Iraq’s southern provinces of Najaf and Dhi Qar, including individuals working in the Health Ministry and a police officer, security sources told Shafaq News.

In Najaf, a source said three separate cases were documented, involving a Health Ministry employee, a member of the Border Police, and a civilian laborer. One incident was linked to a psychological condition, while the motives behind the other two remain unclear.

In Dhi Qar, another source said a 29-year-old employee at the Dhi Qar Health Directorate took his life using a firearm. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

On Saturday, two additional suicide cases were recorded in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province.

According to the Interior Ministry and the Iraq Human Rights Center, more than 740 suicide cases were recorded across Iraq in 2025. Dhi Qar registered the highest number with around 140 cases, followed by Baghdad with approximately 120, and Basra ranking third.

Official figures indicate that most victims were between 18 and 30 years old, while women accounted for 42% of the total cases. Nearly half of the recorded deaths, about 48%, were classified under one method, according to official data.