Shafaq News- Nineveh

A criminal court in Iraq's Nineveh province has sentenced an Energy Police lieutenant colonel to seven years in prison and fined him 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $6,600) for his involvement in a fuel smuggling network, a security source told Shafaq News.

The court also opened a separate criminal case against him on suspicion of money laundering.

The ruling follows Wednesday's seven-year sentences against a colonel and a non-commissioned officer from the same force. All three were convicted in connection with a smuggling network involving 16 suspects, including four officers, that Nineveh police dismantled in August.