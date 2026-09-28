Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Baghdad

Iraqi authorities detained a suspect in Nineveh over alleged illicit wealth and seized three high-value vehicles from another suspect facing a money-laundering investigation, the Federal Integrity Commission announced on Monday.

The commission detained the first suspect after an investigation found a significant increase in his wealth. Investigators searched two properties belonging to him and recovered records of large money transfers and contracts for high-value commercial real estate.

In a separate case, the commission seized three expensive vehicles, including an armored one, belonging to a detainee under investigation for money laundering who allegedly claimed to be affiliated with a security agency.

In Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News that security forces arrested a Defense Ministry employee at a hotel in Al-Karrada district on suspicion of forgery. He was placed in detention pending legal proceedings.

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