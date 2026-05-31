River police rescue two girls from Baghdad, Mosul bridges

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Nineveh

Two teenage girls were rescued after

in separate incidents in Baghdad and Nineveh, security sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

In Nineveh, river police rescued a girl,19, after she jumped from the Old Bridge in central Mosul. Preliminary information indicated that family disputes may have been behind the incident, the source stated.

In Baghdad, the Al-Karkh Police Command announced that river rescue units saved a girl from drowning after she threw herself from one of the capital's bridges.

Police released a video showing the moment the girl jumped from the bridge and the subsequent rescue operation carried out by river police units.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs reported in 2025 that Iraq's monthly suicide rate averages between 55 and 70 cases. Annual figures increased from approximately 1,100 cases in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023, reaching nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases