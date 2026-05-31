Woman found shot dead in Diyala, two wounded in Kirkuk attack

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Kirkuk

A woman was killed in Diyala province and two people were injured in a separate armed attack in Kirkuk, security sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

In Diyala, a woman born in 1999 was found dead inside her. The victim, whose husband resides in Germany, had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. Security forces detained her brother for questioning, while her body was transferred to the forensic medicine.

In Kirkuk, two people were injured in an armed attack in the Shwan subdistrict, north of the province. According to sources, investigators identified the suspected attackers and launched legal and investigative measures to pursue them and determine the circumstances of the incident.