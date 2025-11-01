Iraqi forces begin securing polling centers before elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Kirkuk / Diyala

Security forces in Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diyala deployed on Saturday at schools designated as polling centers in preparation for the November 11 parliamentary elections, an Iraqi security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that troops have started setting up inspection points and tents for personnel as part of the pre-election security arrangements.

He noted that security forces intensified inspection procedures at Kirkuk’s entrances and deployed both foot and vehicle patrols near designated polling sites, adding that the deployment aims to strengthen stability and prevent any security breaches that could disrupt the electoral process, in coordination with local police, intelligence, and national security agencies.

Earlier today, the Interior Ministry indicated that around 170,000 officers and personnel will secure the upcoming elections to protect over 7,000 general and 600 special polling centers.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to vote nationwide. Baghdad holds 71 parliamentary seats, including 17 reserved for women, while Diyala has 14 seats, of which 4 are for women. In Kirkuk, there are 13, including 3 female seats.

