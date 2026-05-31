Mechanics link poor gasoline quality to increase in vehicle repairs across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Complaints over fuel quality and the availability of premium gasoline are growing among Iraqi motorists, with mechanics reporting an increase in vehicle malfunctions and repair costs.

Government sources told Shafaq News on Sunday that fuel shipments undergo laboratory testing before distribution, with samples checked for compliance with technical standards, including octane levels. Authorities also conduct inspections at filling stations, while the Ministry of Oil and Iraq’s Standardization and Quality Control Authority carry out regular and surprise checks to ensure fuel quality.

According to mechanics, low-grade fuel can cause premature combustion, commonly known as engine knocking, which may damage internal engine components. The resulting pressure can lead to cracked or melted pistons, while incomplete combustion leaves carbon deposits on valves and spark plugs, reducing engine performance and increasing fuel consumption.

Mishaal Al-Kinani, who owns a vehicle repair workshop in Baghdad, told our agency that the number of vehicles arriving for repairs has increased since temperatures began rising this season. “Most of the vehicle malfunctions we are seeing are linked to low-grade gasoline,” he remarked, adding that the regular gasoline available at fuel stations lacks efficiency and that common problems include reduced engine power and failures affecting fuel injection systems and fuel vaporizers.

However, Hussein Talib, Director General of the State Company for Oil Products Distribution, denied any shortages and confirmed that all grades of gasoline remain available at fuel stations across Iraq, attributing congestion at stations to increased demand during the holiday period.