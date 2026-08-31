Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI), the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said on Monday it had arrested a Mosul Municipality employee and his two sons for allegedly extorting potential bidders in a public auction.

The commission said the employee and his sons allegedly demanded money from prospective bidders in connection with the auction. The arrests were made under an order from the Nineveh Integrity Investigation Court.

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