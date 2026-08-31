Shafaq News- Damascus/ Suwayda

Syrian internal security forces responded to attacks by groups described by state media as “outlaws” targeting security positions in the Suwayda countryside on Monday, while the Druze National Guard accused government forces of shelling an area west of Suwayda city and injuring a child.

The Syrian News Agency reported that two security personnel were wounded, adding that “outlaw groups” were targeting the village of al-Mansoura in the Suwayda countryside with drones.

The National Guard, which represents the Druze community in Suwayda province, alleged that “Syrian government forces fired mortar rounds and 23mm machine guns toward the western outskirts of Suwayda city.”

The group called the shelling a random attack targeting residential neighborhoods, and accused the government of pursuing a “retaliatory approach.”

The National Guard also warned that the attacks “will not go unanswered,” adding that any response would be aimed at protecting residents and securing the area.