Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Monday that 30 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz each night, adding that China had remained neutral on the waterway.

Trump’s remarks came as Axios, citing three US officials, reported earlier that he and senior advisers were considering limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from rebuilding its radar and missile capabilities for attacking ships.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Monday evening that it had received a report of an incident involving an oil tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean.