US Trump weighs expanded Project Freedom Hormuz operation

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he is considering reviving Project Freedom with a significantly broader mandate than its original mission.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump added that he has not made a final decision but is weighing a scope that would extend well beyond escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. He vowed to press engagement until a deal is reached, disclosing that Iran had told US negotiators the American side would need to retrieve "nuclear dust" from destroyed Iranian facilities, material buried too deep for Tehran to recover with its own technology.

Earlier, Trump rejected Iran’s response to the US proposal aimed at ending the war, describing it as totally unacceptable. Later, the Iranian Foreign Ministry insisted that its proposal to the United States is “not exaggerated,” while accusing Washington of maintaining “unreasonable demands.”

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame