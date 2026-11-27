Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian naval commandos retook two Iranian oil tankers that US forces had seized, Iran’s navy commander, Shahram Irani, said on Friday.

He did not name the tankers or say when or where the operation took place. Separately, several news outlets had carried unconfirmed reports of a plan to send a convoy of Iranian oil tankers from Kharg Island toward the Gulf of Oman to break the US naval blockade. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the reports on November 23 as “media speculation.”

Iran and the US have both claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking before Friday prayers in Tehran, Irani said Iranian forces had prevented the US from getting even one ship through the strait and accused the US military of charging shipowners for passage while refusing to take responsibility if their vessels were hit.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said on November 14 that Gulf partners had shipped more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil through the strait under US protection. In its November 26 advisory, the Joint Maritime Information Center cited US naval figures showing 128 US-facilitated passages from November 22 to 25.

In a separate statement carried by Iranian media on Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said an explosion occurred aboard an oil tanker after it struck a mine while trying to cross the strait on an “unauthorized route.” A day earlier, the IRGC said two tankers hit mines and caught fire north of Oman’s Khasab port.