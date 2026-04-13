US naval blockade of Iranian ports takes effect as oil prices surge past $100

Shafaq News- Middle East (Updated at 18:00)

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports took effect Monday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT), as ordered by President Donald Trump, with ships in the Gulf and surrounding waters warned to prepare for military presence and possible interception.

Trump warned that any vessel approaching the US blockade would be “destroyed immediately,” adding that Iran’s navy had been “completely destroyed,” with 158 ships sunk, while remaining fast-attack boats would be treated as hostile if they neared US forces.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an advisory urging vessels in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz to maintain heightened situational awareness. The advisory noted that guidance on how the measures will be applied in practice, including routing, verification, and authorized transit procedures, is still being developed.

UKMTO said the access restrictions apply to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities, and that further clarification would follow in subsequent advisories.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it would not impede ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz to or from other countries not subject to the blockade.

Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel following the blockade's entry into force.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the country would not surrender under threats, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that military vessels approaching the strait would be dealt with severely.