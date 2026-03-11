Iraq links 40,000 fuel tankers to GPS tracking system to curb smuggling

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has linked 40,000 tankers transporting petroleum products to an electronic GPS tracking system in an effort to curb oil and fuel smuggling, the Ministry of Communications stated on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the project aims to limit the smuggling of oil and its derivatives and strengthen oversight of their transportation across Iraq.

It was implemented through the state-owned Al-Salam Company, which equipped the Oil Products Distribution Company with the GPS tracking system and connected it electronically to all tankers, whether government-owned or privately operated. “The measure is also intended to improve the efficiency and management of Iraq’s petroleum transport sector nationwide while supporting government efforts to protect national resources,” the statement added.

Earlier,Iraq has cut its oil production by about 2.9 million barrels per day, making it the country with the largest production reduction globally amid the US-Israeli war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.