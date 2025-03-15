Iraq launches e-visa system for 37 nations

Shafaq News/ Iraq has removed the visa-on-arrival requirement for citizens from the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and other countries, replacing it with an electronic visa (e-visa), according to Visa Guide, a website specializing in global visa news.

The new changes, which came into effect on March 1, 2025, are expected to reduce waiting times at immigration checkpoints, as the advance e-visa will significantly streamline the entry process.

The report highlighted that since the beginning of March, citizens from European Union countries no longer need a visa upon arrival in Iraq.

The new measures also apply to citizens from non-EU countries including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, South Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to the report, citizens of these countries must apply for an electronic visa before entering Iraq. The e-visa, which is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival, is issued for entry through Iraq’s land, air, or sea borders.

The e-visa system allows travelers from these countries to avoid visiting an Iraqi embassy or consulate for the visa application process. The report also recommended that travelers obtain health insurance before traveling to Iraq.