Duhok displacement camps receive heating oil

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Duhok have begun distributing heating oil to 15 displacement camps housing more than 20,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Directorate of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response announced on Monday.

Directorate head, Diyan Jaafar, told Shafaq News that, in coordination with the Barzani Charity Foundation, the directorate formally requested Iraq’s Ministry of Migration in Baghdad to secure fuel supplies for the IDPs. “The distribution is being carried out in two phases, with each family receiving 100 liters of oil free of charge per round,” he said.

Jaafar noted that the first phase has been completed, while the second is currently underway according to a set schedule to ensure all camps receive their allocated share. However, he warned of a significant decline in international aid, particularly during the winter months, due to the prolonged displacement crisis, which has reduced global attention to the humanitarian needs of IDPs.

As Iraq experiences a severe cold snap, displaced families in Duhok are struggling with worsening living conditions. Many camp residents have called on authorities and aid organizations for additional support, warning that the distributed fuel is insufficient to heat the poorly insulated tents and caravans, which suffer from water leaks and freezing temperatures.

Asia Slo, a displaced woman in Dawoodiya Camp, said the heating oil provided is insufficient for the extreme cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing. She urged the government for more fuel, highlighting poor insulation in caravans and rainwater leaks that worsen living conditions.

Duhok province currently hosts 15 displacement camps sheltering 20,875 families, while an additional 35,000 families reside outside the camps in urban areas and surrounding districts.