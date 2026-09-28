Shafaq News- Jeddah

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have secured semifinal places at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah, leaving Iraq and Oman to fight for the final spot in the last round of the group stage.

In Group A, Saudi Arabia lead the standings with six points from two games after two wins. Iraq sit second with four points from a win and a draw, while Oman have one point and Kuwait remain without a point.

Iraq will meet Saudi Arabia in a Gulf derby in the third and final round, while Oman will play Kuwait at the same time. The two matches will decide the second team to advance from the group.

In Group B, the UAE and Qatar have both secured qualification with six points, with the UAE leading on goal difference. Yemen and Bahrain are in third and fourth place, respectively, both without a point.