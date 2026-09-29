Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility at the Nasiriyah gas depot in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar began trial operation on Tuesday, a move Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Ezzat Saber Ismail said would strengthen storage capacity and help stabilize supplies across the province.

Speaking at the launch, Ismail said the depot's two tanks have a combined storage capacity of 5,000 cubic meters. The South Gas Company supplies the site through a feeder pipeline at a rate of 300 to 400 tonnes a day, compared with Dhi Qar's daily demand of 250 to 350 tonnes.

The facility will also support state-run and private plants that fill household gas cylinders, which produce about 25,000 to 30,000 cylinders a day, equivalent to roughly 300 tonnes of gas. Ismail said the project would also help meet demand for cooking gas and automotive LPG.