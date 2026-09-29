Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Tuesday, trading around 157,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Monday's 156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,500 dinars and bought it at 156,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,400 dinars and buying prices at 157,350 dinars.