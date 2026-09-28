Salam, Rubio push framework activation for Israeli withdrawal

Salam, Rubio push framework activation for Israeli withdrawal
2026-09-28T17:15:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Monday for the tripartite framework to be activated, a step they said would restore Lebanon's sovereignty and lead to an Israeli withdrawal.

The call came during a meeting at the State Department in Washington, where Salam stressed that the framework goes beyond security arrangements and also covers support for the government's reconstruction efforts. He underscored the importance of US backing for the Lebanese army and of strengthening its capabilities so it can extend state authority. 

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to “supporting Lebanon and its legitimate institutions,” and to continuing its aid to the army. He also urged moving ahead with the framework's implementation to bring stability and security.

A US-brokered ceasefire reached in June 26, called for a phased Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and measures addressing Hezbollah's weapons and military presence. On September 9, the Lebanese Army said Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from March 2 through September 25 stood at 4,386 killed and 12,413 wounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has repeatedly rejected both the framework agreement and Lebanon's direct talks with Israel, maintaining that his group recognizes only the November 27, 2024 agreement reached under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

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