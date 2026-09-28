Shafaq News- Washington

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Monday for the tripartite framework to be activated, a step they said would restore Lebanon's sovereignty and lead to an Israeli withdrawal.

The call came during a meeting at the State Department in Washington, where Salam stressed that the framework goes beyond security arrangements and also covers support for the government's reconstruction efforts. He underscored the importance of US backing for the Lebanese army and of strengthening its capabilities so it can extend state authority.

التقيت اليوم وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو في مقر وزارة الخارجية الأميركية في واشنطن. وبحثنا خلال اللقاء التطورات في لبنان والمنطقة، ومسار استعادة لبنان سيادته كاملة. وشددت على أن لبنان يتطلع إلى شراكة متجددة مع الولايات المتحدة تواكب مشروع إعادة بناء الدولة وتعزيز مؤسساتها الشرعية. كما شددت على ضرورة الانتقال إلى مرحلة تفعيل الإطار الثلاثي وترجمة مبدأَي التبادلية والمرحلية إلى خطوات عملية ونتائج ملموسة على الأرض، بما يؤدي إلى استعادة لبنان كامل سيادته، وتحقيق الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية، وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة على كامل أراضيها. وفي هذا السياق، أكدت أهمية وضع جدول زمني واضح لتنفيذ الالتزامات الواردة في الإطار، بما يضمن تقدّم مساري الانسحاب الإسرائيلي وبسط سلطة الدولة وحصرية السلاح، إلى جانب إنشاء آلية تحقق موثوقة لمتابعة التنفيذ والتأكد من الالتزام بالتعهدات، بما يحول دون استخدام عدم التنفيذ ذريعةً لتعطيل المسار. وأكدت أن الإطار الثلاثي لا يقتصر على الترتيبات الأمنية، بل يشمل أيضاً دعم جهود الحكومة في الإغاثة والتعافي وإعادة الإعمار، وإعادة تأهيل البنى التحتية والخدمات الأساسية، وتهيئة الظروف لعودة النازحين وتثبيتهم في مناطقهم. وشددت في هذا السياق على أهمية حشد الدعم الأميركي والدولي لمسار العودة والتعافي، ولا سيما في المناطق المتضررة من الحرب. كما شددت على أهمية استمرار الدعم الأميركي للجيش اللبناني وتعزيز قدراته، بما يمكّنه من الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته وبسط سلطة الدولة على كامل أراضيها. من جهته، أكد الوزير روبيو التزام الولايات المتحدة بدعم لبنان ومؤسساته الشرعية، ومواصلة دعم الجيش اللبناني وتعزيز قدراته، كما أكد أهمية المضي في تنفيذ الإطار الثلاثي بما يحقق الاستقرار والأمن. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) September 28, 2026

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to “supporting Lebanon and its legitimate institutions,” and to continuing its aid to the army. He also urged moving ahead with the framework's implementation to bring stability and security.

A US-brokered ceasefire reached in June 26, called for a phased Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and measures addressing Hezbollah's weapons and military presence. On September 9, the Lebanese Army said Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from March 2 through September 25 stood at 4,386 killed and 12,413 wounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has repeatedly rejected both the framework agreement and Lebanon's direct talks with Israel, maintaining that his group recognizes only the November 27, 2024 agreement reached under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.