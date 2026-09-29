Shafaq News- Baghdad

Jalal Abdulrahman, a former Iraq international goalkeeper and one of the country's football stars of the 1970s, has died at the age of 82 after an illness.

Born into a Feyli Kurdish family in Baghdad on May 6, 1944, Abdulrahman made his international debut for Iraq in the 1974 World Cup qualifiers and went on to play in the 1976 Asian Cup finals, establishing himself as one of the leading goalkeepers of his era.