Shafaq News- Duhok

The second Zakho International Book Fair entered its third day on Tuesday, drawing large numbers of visitors and students, with more than 100 publishers and bookstores participating, including exhibitors from the Kurdistan Region and around 15 countries.

Shvan Abdi, a member of the organizing committee, told Shafaq News that participation had increased from 60–65 publishing houses in the previous edition. The fair features thousands of titles covering philosophy, religion, science, literature, and history. Participating countries include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, and Turkiye, alongside European countries such as the UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

Deniz Ahmed of Nubihar Publishing House, based in Amed (Diyarbakir) in southeastern Turkiye, told Shafaq News that the fair had improved considerably in both organization and participation compared with the previous edition. He said Zakho's proximity to Kurdish cities in southeastern Turkiye and the linguistic similarities between Kurmanji Kurdish, spoken in southeastern Turkiye, and its Badini variety, spoken around Zakho and Duhok, had made it easier to connect with readers.

Araz Omar, a teacher accompanying students to the fair, said his school had arranged daily visits to introduce students to new publications and encourage them to read and buy books.

Omar noted that students' interest in Kurdish books written in the Latin alphabet helps develop their language skills by connecting their familiarity with English letters to learning their mother tongue. He also said such cultural events help broaden younger generations' knowledge and cultural awareness.

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