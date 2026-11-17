Shafaq News- Babil

Kataib Hezbollah fighters were seen stationed at entrances and military and security sites across Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) in northern Babil province on Tuesday, a Shafaq News lens documented during a media tour.

Organized by Kataib Hezbollah for several media outlets, the visit also included a small oil facility that the group claimed was used to improve fuel quality, rejecting government allegations that it operated as a refinery for smuggled oil.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kataib Hezbollah official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi ruled out a confrontation with government forces, calling such a scenario “a distant dream.” At a press conference, he accused the committee investigating oil smuggling of falsifying facts, describing the sites under scrutiny as abandoned, makeshift workshops used only during crises and dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

A source within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) told Shafaq News that mediation efforts had made progress toward resolving the standoff between Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah. Another political source revealed that CF leaders were expected to meet in Baghdad on Tuesday evening with Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to discuss a possible settlement.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control