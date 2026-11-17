Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq has allocated more than 10 billion Iraqi dinars (around $6.6 million) to upgrade the Rabia border crossing with Syria and surrounding areas, prime ministerial adviser Hadi Al-Salami told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

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Al-Salami, who advises the prime minister on border crossings and customs, said Iraq was also seeking to open a new direct crossing with Turkiye capable of handling around 1,000 trucks daily. He added that coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government to facilitate trade was continuing.

He expected traffic through Rabia, in Nineveh province, to reach 1,000 trucks a day, alongside more than 20 buses carrying pilgrims and other travelers. Work at the crossing continued around the clock on the prime minister’s instructions, he said, citing engagement with Syria and Turkiye.

Central Committee 613, which examines customs, border crossings and transport issues, had met in Nineveh for the first time after previously holding its meetings in Baghdad, Al-Salami said, producing signed joint minutes establishing procedures for upgrading Rabia, other crossings, and customs checkpoints. The governor and representatives of security and oversight bodies and relevant ministries attended.

Northern Region Customs Director Ali Jamal told Shafaq News that a joint government delegation intervened immediately to clear a vehicle backlog at Nineveh’s Al-Sadd checkpoint, reopening the road fully to trucks with drivers’ union representatives present. The delegation also visited Rabia with the governor and the prime minister’s adviser to review infrastructure progress and improve traffic flow, following the prime minister’s instructions.

On November 10, Nineveh Provincial Council member Khalaf Al-Hadidi said mud and floodwater had disrupted truck traffic at Rabia, forcing drivers to rely on privately operated heavy machinery to pull their vehicles through.