Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is exploring Canadian drone surveillance and counter-drone technologies to strengthen border security and improve threat detection, the office of National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji said on Saturday.

Al-Araji discussed the systems with Robert Johnston, financial director and representative of Canada’s Arcanus Aerial Systems, focusing on aerial reconnaissance, drone detection, and countermeasures for potential use along Iraq’s borders. He also emphasized the government’s interest in acquiring advanced security equipment and drawing on international expertise.

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Iraq has expanded its border-monitoring network in recent years. Saqr Al-Muhammadawi, a member of Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, previously told Shafaq News that more than 950 thermal and smart cameras had been installed, covering over 90% of sensitive border areas and transmitting live feeds to command-and-control centers.

Despite these advances, the country continues to face gaps in its air defenses, which rely on separate short-range systems with limited coverage. In August, the Defense Ministry announced plans to accelerate equipment purchases, while lawmakers called for greater investment in early-warning and interception capabilities.

The US-led Coalition’s military mission ended on September 30, as Iraq continued efforts to strengthen its air-defense capabilities.

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