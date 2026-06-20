Iraq’s western desert from ISIS hideouts to new security challenges

Shafaq News

Stretching across Iraq’s western horizon, where paved roads fade into vast expanses of barren land, the country’s western desert plateau remains one of its most challenging and strategically sensitive regions.

The area, which covers roughly 168,000 square kilometers, nearly 40% of Iraq’s territory, has long posed a complex security and geographic challenge for successive Iraqi governments. It extends from Al-Anbar province to Nineveh province and across the deserts of Karbala and Najaf to the borders with Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Jordan. The region’s rugged terrain, deep valleys, natural caves, and sparse population have historically provided favorable conditions for militant groups, smuggling networks, and other illicit activities.

Locations such as Wadi Horan, Wadi Al-Abyadh, Al-Nukhaib, and Wadi Humair have become synonymous in Iraq’s security landscape with insurgent activity and cross-border smuggling. More recently, the region drew renewed attention following international reports alleging the existence of secret military sites deep inside the western desert during the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

A Persistent Security Burden

The western desert has never been merely an uninhabited expanse. In 2017, even if Iraqi forces recaptured territory from ISIS, Wadi Horan in Al-Anbar remained one of the group’s most significant strongholds.

Military officials at the time noticed that ISIS fighters used the interconnected valleys and cave systems near the Iraqi-Syrian-Jordanian border triangle to launch attacks on highways, military positions, and tribal communities.

Although Iraq declared military victory over ISIS at the end of 2017, the threat did not disappear. Instead, the group adapted its tactics, shifting from territorial control to what Iraqi security authorities describe as “flexible cells,” small, mobile units capable of operating across remote desert terrain.

The continuing threat became evident during truffle harvesting seasons in Al-Anbar and Al-Nukhaib, when several kidnappings and killings targeted civilians searching for desert truffles in isolated areas. The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service says that ISIS remnants increasingly relied on kidnapping for ransom after losing control of their former territories.

The issue resurfaced in March 2023 when ISIS militants reportedly burned two civilians to death and abducted three others in the Al-Nukhaib desert southwest of al-Anbar, renewing concerns about the existence of militant hideouts and logistical bases in remote desert areas.

The Desert Dilemma

Security concerns in Iraq’s western desert have expanded beyond ISIS activity.

In recent months, domestic debate intensified after American and Israeli media reports alleged that secret military facilities inside Iraq’s western desert had been used during the conflict between Israel and Iran.

While Baghdad denied the presence of any unauthorized foreign military bases or forces on Iraqi territory, the reports prompted security agencies to launch one of the largest military deployments and search operations in the region in recent years.

On May 18, 2026, Iraqi armed forces launched a large-scale operation covering the deserts of Al-Anbar, Najaf, Karbala, and western Nineveh, involving airborne special forces, army aviation units, and the Iraqi Air Force.

Officials told Shafaq News that the operation was intended to pursue remaining terrorist elements, secure remote areas, and prevent potential security breaches; however, they viewed it as carrying a broader message about Iraqi sovereignty amid growing scrutiny over alleged undeclared military activities in the western desert.

Technology Reshapes Desert Security

Faced with evolving threats, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense stresses that it has adopted a new security approach toward desert operations.

Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, director of media and moral guidance at the ministry, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s vast desert regions, particularly in Al-Anbar, Nineveh, Karbala, Najaf, and areas extending toward Al-Muthanna province, remain geographically challenging and can serve as havens for smugglers and terrorist networks.

“To address those risks, the ministry has established specialized desert-combat regiments deployed under the Al-Jazira, Al-Anbar, Western Nineveh, and Karbala Operations Commands, supported by intelligence-gathering capabilities and continuous aerial surveillance.”

Al-Khafaji stated that military and security intelligence agencies, special forces units, army aviation, and airborne formations now operate within an integrated framework to monitor suspicious activity. “The deployment of thermal cameras and advanced surveillance systems has provided an almost complete picture of movements across the desert.”

Network of 950 Surveillance Cameras

Saqr Al-Muhammadawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, observed that the country has significantly expanded its border-monitoring infrastructure in recent years.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Muhammadawi said more than 950 thermal and smart surveillance cameras have been installed along Iraq’s borders with neighboring countries, covering more than 90% of sensitive border areas and linking them to command-and-control centers that monitor activity in real time.

Proactive security operations now extend well beyond border zones into the deserts of Al-Anbar, western Nineveh, Najaf, Karbala, and the desert triangle connecting Nineveh, Saladin, and al-Anbar provinces.

“These operations focus on searching valleys, caves, and abandoned shelters, destroying weapons caches, and disrupting supply routes used by extremist cells.”

“The threat has changed fundamentally,” Al-Muhammadawi stressed, adding that ISIS is no longer attempting to control cities or territory. “The danger now comes from small cells of three or four individuals exploiting valleys and open terrain to operate.”

Security and Development

Alaa Al-Nashou, a security and strategic affairs expert, told Shafaq News that protecting the western desert requires a comprehensive strategy combining military deployment, intelligence capabilities, regional cooperation, and engagement with local communities and nomadic tribes, whose knowledge of desert routes can be invaluable.

He also emphasized the importance of transforming the desert into a productive economic space through agricultural, industrial, and investment projects, arguing that development can help reduce the security vacuum that has historically enabled illegal activities.

Security expert Adnan Al-Kinani noted to Shafaq News that border and desert regions have long served as operational zones for armed groups, warning that without sustained economic development, these remote areas will remain vulnerable to exploitation by militant organizations, smuggling networks, and other actors seeking to take advantage of the region’s vast and difficult terrain.

Read more: Israel's secret base in Iraq: what happened in the western desert