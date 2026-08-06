Minibus blast kills, injures 15 in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus (Updated at 23:37)

An explosion struck a public transport minibus in Jaramana, Rif Dimashq, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 13 others, Syria's Health Ministry stated.

Shafaq News' correspondent said the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device planted inside the passenger bus in the al-Rawda area of Jaramana. Syrian authorities have not yet announced who was responsible, and the circumstances surrounding the blast remain under investigation.

Last month, two improvised explosive devices detonated near Syria's Tourism Ministry during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus, injuring at least 18 people, including the deputy tourism minister and four police officers.