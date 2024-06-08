IRI claims drone strike on Israeli power plant

Shafaq News / On Saturday, an Iraqi militant faction claimed that it had targeted an electricity generation station in Israel.

The group "Saraya Awliya al-Dam", part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), announced that its fighters had conducted "a drone strike on the Orot Rabin power station in Caesarea, located in our occupied territories, achieving direct hits."

The Orot Rabin power station is a coal-fired power plant situated on the Mediterranean coast.

IRI refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 37,263 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.