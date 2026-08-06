Minbar Ansar al-Rasoul claims deadly Damascus bus bombing

Shafaq News- Damascus

A little-known group calling itself Minbar Ansar al-Rasoul claimed responsibility on Thursday for a bomb attack on a passenger minibus in the Damascus countryside (Rif Dimashq) of Jaramana that Syrian authorities said killed two people and wounded 13 others.

According to media reports, the group first appeared online about three weeks before the bombing, publishing a series of statements focused largely on Jaramana and Syria's Druze community before announcing responsibility for one of the attacks it had previously threatened to carry out.

Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported that the earliest documented activity linked to the group dates to July 13, when it published religious messages followed by a statement addressed to the Christian and Druze communities in Jaramana.