Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal

Shafaq News- Trabzon

Trabzonspor signed Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah on a two-year contract on Thursday after he departed from Liverpool.

The 34-year-old joined as a free agent after completing medical examinations in Istanbul. Reuters reported that he will earn about $19.6 million annually, plus performance-related bonuses and a 20% share of merchandise sales carrying his name.

The transfer ends Salah’s nine-year Liverpool career, during which he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will compete in the Europa League playoff round.