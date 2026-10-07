Shafaq News- Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi ended his Argentina career with a goal and two assists as the national team beat Benin 3-0 on Tuesday in his 208th and final international appearance.

The match was paused in the 10th minute for a standing ovation honoring Messi, while post-match celebrations included fireworks and a drone display above the stadium.

Messi set up Nicolás Otamendi from a corner in the 48th minute and assisted Nico Paz in the 61st before converting a penalty 10 minutes later at the Estadio Monumental. He finished his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances, both Argentina records.

Addressing more than 85,000 supporters after the match, the 39-year-old reflected on more than two decades with the national team and paid tribute to his late father, saying representing Argentina had been a source of immense pride.

Messi said he had never stopped fighting to represent his country, even during the most difficult periods, and described playing for Argentina as “the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.”

He thanked his teammates for helping him fulfill his childhood dreams. Messi’s international honors include the 2022 World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

The farewell brought an end to a 21-year senior international career that began against Hungary in 2005.