Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has classified Argentina's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations in retaliation for Buenos Aires' decision to blacklist Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry cited a 2019 law that allows Tehran to take similar measures against countries that adopt or support the “US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization,” accusing Argentina of violating international law.

“The Argentine government bears responsibility for all negative consequences arising from this situation,” the statement added.

Buenos Aires listed the IRGC as a terrorist organization on April 1, citing its alleged role in supporting Lebanon's Hezbollah in carrying out two of the deadliest attacks in Argentina's history during the 1990s.

Earlier this month, Iran also designated Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6, a hostile organization and added the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force to its terrorist list in retaliation for Britain's “hostile intelligence and military policies.”